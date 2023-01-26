Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $492.48. 935,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,938. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

