Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 55,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJT stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,507. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.