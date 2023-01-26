Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136,258. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

