Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

UNP stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,245. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

