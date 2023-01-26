Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 222 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

