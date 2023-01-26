Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swisscom (SCMWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY):

1/11/2023 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2023 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Swisscom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 475 to CHF 500. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Swisscom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 674 to CHF 702. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Swisscom was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2022 – Swisscom was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SCMWY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. Swisscom AG has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $305.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

