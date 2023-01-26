Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 26th (BAESY, BOKF, CATY, CBG, CBGPY, CSX, ENQ, ENQUF, FNLPF, FNWD)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 26th:

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00).

Get BAE Systems plc alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

had its price target raised by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76).

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 830 ($10.28) to GBX 790 ($9.78).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90).

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) had its target price increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 273 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.10).

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02).

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21).

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.60).

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,300 ($40.86). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,300 ($40.86).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29).

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 750 ($9.29). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $345.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $17.00 to $20.00.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price cut by Stephens from $47.00 to $42.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $67.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $510.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,730 ($33.80) to GBX 2,810 ($34.79).

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.23).

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69).

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77).

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $33.00 to $31.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target increased by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69).

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.