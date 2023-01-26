Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

