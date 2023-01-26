Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.
IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Transactions at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Invesco by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
