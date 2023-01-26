Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after purchasing an additional 935,205 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 404,163 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.