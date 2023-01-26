Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $152.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28.

