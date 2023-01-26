Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 482,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 80,561 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $37.07.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.