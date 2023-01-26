Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 482,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the previous session’s volume of 80,561 shares.The stock last traded at $36.87 and had previously closed at $37.07.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
