Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 3,254.9% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 190,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,159.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU remained flat at $16.58 during midday trading on Thursday. 38,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,172. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

