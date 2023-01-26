Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

