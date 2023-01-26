Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $243.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

