Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

