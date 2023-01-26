Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE remained flat at $27.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 578,168 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

