Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,658. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

