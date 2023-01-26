Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $987,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $26.46. 224,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,608. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.