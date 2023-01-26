Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

