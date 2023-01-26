International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.85

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 166.32 ($2.06), with a volume of 17456102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.38 ($2.01).

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

The company has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

