International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 566,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.36. 2,841,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

