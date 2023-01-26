International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2,097.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 201,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 947,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

