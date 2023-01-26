Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.93 billion.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 49,037,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,967,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a reduce rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,886,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $539,549,000 after acquiring an additional 711,900 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,148,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

