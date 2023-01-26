Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 234,423 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 10,143.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.