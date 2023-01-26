Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Integrity Applications Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.
About Integrity Applications
Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.
