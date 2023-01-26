Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 36,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 121,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

