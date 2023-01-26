Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.