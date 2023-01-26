Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $289.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

