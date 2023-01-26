Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 675,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Featured Articles
