Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 675,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

