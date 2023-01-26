Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,187 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $106,276.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,132,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SKYT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,491. The stock has a market cap of $457.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $95,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

