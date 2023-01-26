Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells 223 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $10,581.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,649.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,542.48.

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

PTCT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. 519,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

