Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 165,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

