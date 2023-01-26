Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Todd Berard sold 501 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $8,466.90.

On Thursday, November 10th, Todd Berard sold 50 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,158.00.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 198,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

