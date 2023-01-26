Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Sells $5,199,150.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $358.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.56.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Adobe

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.