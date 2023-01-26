Insider Buying: N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider Purchases £90,000 in Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 300,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($111,427.51).

David Alliance of Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, David Alliance of Manchester purchased 100,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,142.50).

On Thursday, January 12th, David Alliance of Manchester purchased 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £564,200 ($698,526.68).

N Brown Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.66. N Brown Group plc has a one year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 42.70 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

N Brown Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

