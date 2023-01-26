Insider Buying: DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) Insider Buys £81,880 in Stock

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) insider James A. T. Dow acquired 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £81,880 ($101,374.27).

DSW Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of £18.64 million and a PE ratio of 1,416.67. DSW Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.73).

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. DSW Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSW Capital Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.