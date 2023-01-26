Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 36,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,537,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

