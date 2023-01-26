Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Up 0%

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.70. 5,359 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
