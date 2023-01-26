InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $171.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.04 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INNV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.67 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.