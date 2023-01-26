Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.45.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$15.82 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

