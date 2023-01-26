Injective Protocol Trading 68.9% Higher This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $182.36 million and approximately $179.27 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00010775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00407918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.99 or 0.28632840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00585033 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

