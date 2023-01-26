Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $169.26 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00009994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and approximately $151.45 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

