Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. 225,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

