Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.
Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IBTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $79.14.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
