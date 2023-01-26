Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $79.14.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $850,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.