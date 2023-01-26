Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

