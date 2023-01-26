Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.60

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $25.41. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 52,114 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.5754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

