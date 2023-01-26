Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.60

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.60 and traded as high as $25.41. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 52,114 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
