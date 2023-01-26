Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of IMH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.