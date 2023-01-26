Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $387.03 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002946 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 19% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $387.03 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
