Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $387.03 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002946 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 19% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $387.03 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403545 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.77 or 0.28325851 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00586869 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

