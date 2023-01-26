Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Ideal Power Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
