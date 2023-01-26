Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Ideal Power Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.