Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

IPWR stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 2,126.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ideal Power during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

